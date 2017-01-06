New pharmacy plan for former fire station in Omagh

OMAGH’S old fire station on the Mountjoy Road could soon become a pharmacy after its new owners revealed their outline plans for the iconic building.

A group of Omagh based pharmacists have submitted a planning application to change the use of the building from a disused fire station into two retail units, along with offices.

The planning application, submitted just before Christmas, was made on behalf of Omagh Group Pharmacy Ltd. Among the directors of the group are Arthur Kelly, Tom McGread and Patrick Slevin, all belonging to well established town centre pharmacy businesses.

While plans remain at an early proposal stage, it’s understood that a successful application could result in the current pharmacy within Omagh Health Centre effectively transferring across the road.

Omagh Health Centre is set to close in the coming months, with the GP practices which operate there moving into the new Omagh Hospital site on the Donaghanie Road.

Omagh Group Pharmacy Ltd’s plan would retain a similar service at a familiar location to many local people.

The application was accompanied by a comprehensive car parking survey, to demonstrate that the area surrounding the site provides adequate parking for the proposed new business.

The plan also includes a proposal for a second retail unit within the building, and a third unit comprising of offices over two floors.

The application suggests that 12 employees and ten others would use the new premises on a daily basis.

The old Omagh Fire Station went on the market at the end of 2013 with an asking price in the region of £100,000.

The two storey building was opened in 1957, eventually making way for the new state of the art community fire station on the Killybrack Road.

The sale of the former station was agreed in the latter half of 2014. It’s understood that the successful bid was above the original asking price.