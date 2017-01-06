Omagh and Fermanagh suffered most road deaths in 2016

ONCE again the local region suffered more road deaths than any other part of the North during 2016.

Figures from the PSNI show that the Fermanagh and Omagh region had ten deaths compared with eight deaths in 2015 and 11 deaths in 2014.

Last month, a single vehicle crash on the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley claimed the lives of Maurice McCloughan and Killian Doherty.

Overall, 68 people died in traffic collisions across the North in 2016, which is a reduction from 2015 when 74 people died and 2014 when 79 people died.

A further breakdown of the figures for the past 12 months reveal the fatalities included 32 drivers, 14 pedestrians, 12 passengers, four motorcyclists, three pedal cyclists, one pillion passenger, and two other road users.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said every fatal accident had traumatic repercussions.

“While our preliminary figures indicate that 68 people have been killed on the roads in Northern Ireland, which is six less than 2015, it is difficult to see this situation as a successful outcome to the year.

“As we start the new year, there are at least 68 families, groups of friends, work colleagues and communities across Northern Ireland who are coming to terms with the loss of loved ones who were killed in road traffic collisions.

“For others involved in serious collisions, it can mean adapting and learning to cope with life changing injuries.”

The senior police officer said many collisions can be avoided.

“So slow down. Pay greater attention to your surroundings, leave the mobile phone alone, always wear a seatbelt and never, ever drive after drinking or taking drugs.

He added, “Look out for other road users. Whether as a driver, a motorcyclist, a pedestrian or a cyclist, we all share the roads and the responsibility for road safety.”

Meanwhile video footage has emerged of a car driving in the wrong direction along the dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Dungannon, narrowly missing a head-on collision with other vehicles, which were forced to take evasive action.