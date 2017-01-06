Town bid to continue historic cup run at Loughgall

IT has been something of a historic season for Fivemiletown United in the Tennents Irish Cup and on Saturday the Mid Ulster Intermediate side will bid to write another chapter when they lock horns with NIFL Championship opponents Loughgall United at Lakeview Park.

So far Town, under the guidance of manager Scott Robinson, have accounted for Sirocco Works, Newington and, last time out, Premier Intermediate League side Dundela at ‘The Hen Run.’

Robinson and his charges are now playing with the big boys and on Saturday the Valley men will be looking to extend their stay in the prestigious knockout competition.

Town have reached the fifth round for the first time in the club’s 118-year history and Paul Baron, who was a member of the Dungannon Swifts team which were beaten finalists in 2007 is relishing the occasion.

“I’ve been involved in an Irish Cup Final whilst at Dungannon Swifts”, said Baron.

“The whole day was amazing. Getting a suit fitted, a police escort to the ground, interviews, and pictures for the match programme.

“You feel like a professional for a day. Obviously, the further you get, the better, and for some of our lads, the Loughgall game could be the biggest game they’ll ever play.

“My one piece of advice to every member of our squad, is, enjoy it”.

It’s been quite a season for Town following the appointment of former Ballinamallard United Reserves boss Robinson.

The new man immediately brought on board Andy Carleton as his assistant and Mickey Curry as first team coach.

The close season saw the arrival of a dozen new additions to the squad and Town are currently unbeaten in the league.

According to Robinson, that success has been complemented by his side’s thrilling cup exploits.

“Everyone bought into what Andy, Mickey and I were trying to do,” said Robinson.

“We said from the start we wanted to make things more professional. The club, players, fans, management and everyone behind the scenes deserve all the plaudits they are receiving. The players have worked so hard, and they deserve this. They’re not in the fifth round by accident. It’s a nice break from league action, and we’ll enjoy it.

“We’ve done our homework. We’ll go there with no fear.”

Ahead of Saturday’s historic clash club chairman Davy McQuigg was full of praise for his staff.

“The appointment of Scott and his backroom team in the summer has proven to be a fruitful one,” he said.

“We approach the biggest game in the club’s history and it’ll be a massive task. But, I am certain that the management will leave no stone unturned in their preparation.”

