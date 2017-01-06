Tyrone baby arrives 10 days late on New Year’s Day

LITTLE Elena Baird kept everyone waiting for an extra ten days before making her appearance on New Year’s Day.

The Aghyaran baby was born in Altnagelvin Hospital shortly before 9.30am on the first morning of 2017, weighing in at nine pounds and 11 ounces.

Her proud parents Martin and Fiona, introduced Elena to her two siblings Adam (7) and Carla (4).

“It was the perfect way to start the New Year and it is just lovely to have her home with us,” said Fiona.

“Adam and Carla were so excited to meet their new sister and it has been really nice having our friends and family around.

“It’s wonderful to have a new baby in the house, but it is definitely a bit more special at this time of year.”

Fiona also paid tribute to the “amazing” staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who helped deliver little Elena.

“She is a beautiful baby and we’re so proud of her. She was ten days overdue, so she kept us waiting a while, but it was all worth it,” Fiona added.