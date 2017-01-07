Be a better you in 2017!

Happy New Year everyone, I hope you all had a fantastic Christmas and are ready for 2017!

I was going to title this article ‘Be Your Best in 2017’ but after attending a talk by Liam O’Neill (The Prove it Guy) where he used an analogy of being a better version of yourself it hit me. It would be fantastic if we all achieved our best in 2017 but what if you didn’t?

What if you didn’t but still made improvements, would this be considered a failure. Or if you did reach your potential would you have the motivation to go on or would that be you finished?

Being a better vision of yourself in 2017 doesn’t mean you always have to strive for greatness every day. Being a better vision of yourself may consist of being on time for work, eating three meals a day or not skipping your workout. The best part of this is that you can improve yourself every single day by setting simple tasks and sticking to them.

Being a better version of yourself will help you to achieve your goals for 2017. Using the SMART principle of goal-setting which is that your goals are Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and have a Time-limit you can strive towards these every day rather than hoping in a year’s time that you will have reached your goals.

Here are a few tips on how to become a better version of you in 2017



Do things in threes

I write a list each night on what I want to achieve the next day, this could be simple tasks that include going to work, getting a gym session done or doing my article. I would write out no more than 10 points but I would also have my first three as priority.

If I achieved these three tasks and none of the other seven then it was still a successful day.

The next three that you can add each day is what are you grateful for. Again this can be the smallest things from having food to eat or shoes on your feet. When you show gratitude for the things you have you will gain a more positive outlook on life especially when things are getting you down.

The last three can be used if you are being self-critical or giving constructive criticism to someone else. When doing this use the sandwich method by starting off with a positive then the critical point in the middle and finish with a positive.

Long and short term goals

I have touched on this a little but you must remember that long term goals can’t be achieved without short term targets. Dream up what you want in 2017 but rather than it just being a dream make it a reality by setting yourself short term goals along the way.

For example, if you take weight loss and you want to lose three stone by the end 2017 then brilliant, but if you break it down to losing 2lb a week not only would you have reached your target but you could have the potential to lose seven stone! Now this may not be a healthy weight for you to get to and you may have to readjust your figures and goals throughout the year but it a simple example to show you how short terms goals can help you smash your long term achievements.

Help others along the way

If you find yourself on the right track and feeling brilliant, then share your experience with others. You get a great feeling when you are able to help others but you must be careful how you approach this. If you force your ideas and goals onto other people it won’t work, they need to figure it out for themselves – you are just there to guide and support them on their journey. Remember what worked for you may not work for them.

Another great reason to help others is that you may need their help down the line. Just because you’re doing great now and everything is working out, doesn’t mean you won’t hit a stumbling block along the way. Sometimes we can pick ourselves up but other times we may need a little bit of help. Building this support network between friends and family is something you will really cherish when you need it.

I hope this helps you as you enter 2017 and I wish you all the very best in being a better you!