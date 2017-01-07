Dungannon ease past Dergview in Irish Cup

Dungannon Swifts…3

Dergview…..0

Advertisement

DUNGANNON Swifts eased into the sixth round of the Tennents Irish Cup after a comfortable victory over Tyrone counterparts Dergview at Stangmore Park this afternoon.

Goals by Jarlath O’Rourke, Cormac Burke and Andy Mitchell helped Rod McAree’s team brush aside the challenge of the Championship outfit with the minimum of fuss.

That said it took 42 minutes for the hosts to break Dergview’s resistance.

Derg keeper Kealan Mulcahy parried a Mitchell cross and defender Garth Falconer’s attempted clearance rebounded off O’Rourke and into the net.

Dergview almost equalised moments later when Kyle Friel-Curran played a one-two with Nathan Cashel to dink the ball over Dungannon net-minder Andy Coleman but centre-back David Armstrong got back to hoof off the line.

Swifts immediately went on the attack and, following good play by Peter McMahon, Burke found the bottom left hand corner of Mulcahy’s net from the edge of the box.

Earlier Mulcahy had saved two long range efforts by Burke while at the other end Ivan Sproule hit the side netting and Ryan Campbell’s overhead kick was easily gathered by Coleman.

Advertisement

But it was Dungannon who began the second half on the front foot. Mulcahy slipped as he came to collect Armstrong’s header forward and Mitchell fired into an empty net for 3-0.

Moments later Mitchell almost grabbed a second but was denied by the crossbar while Matty Buchanan headed inches wide at the opposite end.

Late on Coleman denied Sproule with Ryan Campbell and Richard Lecky failing to force home the rebound and Kris Lowe almost grabbed a fourth for Swifts but volleyed over.

Dungannon Swifts: Coleman; O’Rourke (Clucas 68); Wilson; Armstrong; Lowe; Harpur; Glackin; Teggart; McMahon (McElroy 68); Burke; Mitchell (Lavery 55).

Dergview: Mulcahy; Porter; Wray; Buchanan; Falconer; Burns; Arkisnon; Sproule; Cashel (Wallace 57); Friel Curran (Lecky 57); Campbell.

Referee: P McGrath (Belfast)

Lecky admits Dergview up against it AT the height of his Irish League playing career Derg striker Richard Lecky once scored four goals for Portadown...

Lowe insists Swifts have no fears facing Blues KRIS Lowe insists that Dungannon Swifts have nothing to fear against title challengers Linfield.