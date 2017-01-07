Half of Omagh fire call-outs are false alarms

The figures were released by the Fire Service in a letter sent to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, over the proposed removal of full-time cover from the Omagh station at weekends, which is expected to be implemented this month.

Dale Ashford, who is the assistant chief fire officer and director of operations defended the changes in the letter.

“NIFRS believe there is minimal impact on service delivery as a result of the removal of wholetime firefighter cover to facilitate our new Day Crewing model,” he said.

“NIFRS will continue to respond to fire and emergencies during these periods.

“In addition to wholesome fire-fighters, Retained Duty System (RDS) firefighters based at Omagh with skills which extend beyond firefighting currently provide a service to the community.

“The target time for wholetime firefighters to mobilise to an incident is 90 seconds. However, RDS firefighter average mobilisation time is five minutes and 30 seconds. This will result in an average delay of approximately four minuets for each incident attended by RDS compared to that attended by wholetime personnel.

“These times apply to all other periods currently covered by RDS only.”

Mr Ashford added, “I would like to reiterate that NIFRS are committed to reducing the number of incidents occurring through effective community engagement.”

Last month, it was reported that almost 3,000 hoax calls have been made over the last five years to the Ambulance Service in the Western Health Trust area, which covers a large part of the West Tyrone region.