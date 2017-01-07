Lecky admits Dergview up against it

AT the height of his Irish League playing career Dergview striker Richard Lecky once scored four goals for Portadown in a game against Dungannon Swifts.

On that particular day the Ports trounced their opponents 9-1 but later today the injury-plagued striker will settle for a one-goal victory – no matter who scores – when the Championship outfit lock horns with Swifts in an all-Tyrone fifth round Tennents Irish Cup tie at Stangmore Park.

For Richard Clarke’s Dergview, who are curently placed sixth in the Championship, being paired with Swifts away was in many respects the worst possible draw. But Lecky believes if his charges turn up on the day they have the capability of springing a major shock.

“There’s always a chance in any game. We are very up and down at the minute,” he said.

“If we can keep it tight then we are well capable of nicking a goal going forward. There are goals in the team and we have one or two players who can get you one out of nothing.

“Keeping them out at the other end has been our biggest problem lately.

“We have been very competitive in our own league and against Warrenpoint and Stute, the top two teams, we threw it away over Christmas.

“Trying to find consistency is our biggest problem at the minute.”

There have been no such problems for Dungannon.

Over the past five or six weeks Rodney McAree’s team has forced their way into the top half of the Premiership and have played some excellent football in the process.

Lecky acknowledged that fact which he said made the challenge for him and his team-mates all the more difficult.

“I was talking to a Glentoran supporter who watched Swifts come back from two down to draw 2-2 on Saturday and he said they were the best footballing side he had watched in the past five years,” continued the towering striker.

“They seemed to have hit their stride recently. It could be a tanking or we might just nick a win some way or other. It’s going to be tough for sure.”

Lecky, older brother of Ballinamallard’s Adam, has just returned to the Dergvew fold after 18 months out following surgery on an ankle injury.

Prior to that he had spells at Portadown and the Ducks before returning to his hometown club.

However it hasn’t been all plain sailing and the ace marksman has admitted it has been a bit of struggle getting back into the swing of things.

“I have found it very hard getting into the pace of competitive games,” added the Derg man.

“I hadn’t kicked a ball in 18 months and then you are coming back trying to rehab the ankle, get physically fit and get the football brain going as well

“I’m struggling but I’ll keep plugging away and hopefully I’ll get back to some kind of semblance of what I was able to do.

“It’s difficult. I seem to be a few steps behind where I should be but hopefully it’ll come.

“An Irish Cup win and run would be brilliant but the big goal for us is to make sure we are in the top six of the Championship before the cut. Then the big games will come think and fast.”

Dergview meanwhile bolstered their squad this week with the arrival of goalkeeper Stefan McCusker from Ballinamallard United and defender Tommy Wray from Knockbreda. Both should be available for selection.

This afternoon’s game kicks off at 3pm

