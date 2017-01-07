+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Omagh man admits shop-lifting charges

Posted: 9:13 am January 7, 2017
A 21-YEAR-OLD Omagh man, who is currently serving a probation order, has admitted stealing goods from two businesses in the town 18 months ago.  
 
Adam Barton from the Campsie Road stole goods worth £23.98 from SuperValu on August 27, 2015 and on the same day also stole goods to the value of £38.14 from Xtra-vision.  He was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for two years, when he appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court. 
 
Referring to a pre-sentence report defence barrister Joe McCann said his client “appears to be off drugs” and has committed no offences since 2015.

 

