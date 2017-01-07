Tyrone assault victim left with serious injuries

POLICE in Tyrone are appealing for witnesses to an assault which left a man with serious injuries.

The attack, which took place in the Diamond in Castlederg in the early hours of December 27, has been condemned by local politicians.

Sinn Féin councillor Kieran McGuire said, “Unfortunately, too many families and people living on their own in this part of the world have fallen victim to robbery, burglary, theft and in a number of cases violence at the hands of criminals and particularly at the hands of those who target victims in one geographical area before quickly moving on to somewhere else in an effort to avoid detection.”

Local UUP councillor Derek Hussey described the incident as “sickening”.

“Any information would be greatly appreciated to identify those involved and potential witnesses,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Contact Police quoting reference no 673 31/12/16