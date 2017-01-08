Heatons store in Omagh set to close

THE Heatons store at the Showgrounds Retail Park in Omagh is expected to close by the end of this month.

Signs announcing the closing down sale were erected on the premises shortly before Christmas.

It is understood that staff were informed of the move at the store – which mainly sells household goods – just hours before the closing down signs went up.

Last year the Heatons store in Strabane was also closed down, with Sports Direct taking full control of the building in which it was located.

It’s expected that a similar move will take place in Omagh where Sports Direct is expected to take control of the building at the Showgrounds Retail Park.

A spokesperson for Sports Direct said the building in Omagh was due for refurbishment and that they would be announcing further details “in due course.”