Landmark post office in Tyrone closes

Posted: 1:19 pm January 8, 2017
post-office-story
 
A SOUTH Tyrone Post Office which had been in the same family for generations has been closed.
 
The Simpson family had run Lisdoart Post Office for over 100 years until time was called on their involvement last autumn. 
 
Over the years the premises near Ballygawley was an important local facility and the family were well known in the 
area.
 
They have thanked all their customers for their support over the years and indeed generations, with many families having been associated with the Post Office since it opened in the 19th century.
 
Malcolm and Joan Simpson took the decision to retire at a time after many years working and organising the branch.
 
It was in March 1887 that that Lisdoart Post Office was first opened by Thomas and Lucinda Simpson and it continued in the Simpson name for almost 130 years.
 
Malcolm, Joan and Mark Simpson, who had been running the branch in recent years, have thanked al their customers and all those who at worked at Lisdoart Post Office for their dedication and support and have wished all their customers well for the future.
 
The closure of Lisdoart Post Office comes at a time when Post Office branches throughout the North are being relocated as part of a major restructurinig project.
