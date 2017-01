Tiernan is known for his razor-sharp wit, cutting insights and in general being painfully funny.

The Galway comic last performed in Omagh a couple of years ago when he received a standing ovation at his sold out show.

Advertisement

He’s been back on the road again since the Autumn sharing his latest observations, Irishisms and hilarious views on society in sold-out venues the length and breadth of Ireland.

With a run of sell-out gigs scheduled in Dublin this month, there will undoubtedly be huge demand again for his Omagh show this April.

Silverbirch Hotel proprietor, Allan Duncan, said he is delighted to welcome a high calibre acts such as Tommy Tiernan to the town.

“It is a huge honour for the hotel to have an international renowned comedian like Tommy Tiernan performing here,” said Allan.

“Tickets went on sale at the hotel a couple of weeks ago and there has been great interest and excitement so far.

“We are looking to offer the wider Omagh public a wide variety of top entertainment shows over the coming months and years, from top music and comedy talent to hosting local community showcases, such as the recent Beragh Swifts Strictly Come Dancing which was a huge success.

“The Friday night country music nights in Lola’s are also proving hugely popular, attracting large crowds.

Advertisement

“The new facilities allow us to offer a wee bit of everything and it is great to kick off the new year with excitement as we look ahead to the Tommy Tiernan show. We are also getting ready to welcome Ciaran Houlihan, Ireland’s premier Elvis performer for a special production next month.”

• Tickets for the Tommy Tiernan show on Thursday, April 6 are available from the Silverbirch Hotel reception or from online ticket outlets.