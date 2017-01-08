Tyrone set sights on six of the best

A SEASON which Tyrone hope will climax in the sunny surrounds of Croke Park in September gets underway this weekend when they take on Cavan in the McKenna Cup.

For now, therefore, the more modest environment of Kingspan Breffni Park plays host to their opening game of the 2017 year.

It will be the fifth clash of the counties in under 12 months and presents Mickey Harte and the Red Hand players with what’s expected to be a very competitive challenge.

Six consecutive successes in the competition is the target that Tyrone are going for this month. Games against Ulster University and Donegal await, but much will depend on their fortunes in this opening outing.

Despite losing in the O Fiaich Cup three weeks ago on December 18, Tyrone still relished the chance to test out a few newcomers to the squad. Another line-up blending youth and experience is expected to be selected for Sunday’s meeting.

One of those who has firmly established himself in the first fifteen during the past 12 months is Niall Sludden. He really shot to attention in both the O Fiaich and McKenna Cups in 2016 and is well aware of the benefits of this early season action.

The game is given added spice by the fact that former Red Hand player, Matt McGleenan, is making his debut as manager of the Breffni county side. No wonder, then, that Sludden and all associated with Tyrone will be relishing the trip for this round one tie.

“But that should be good experience for a number of our younger players and the others coming back from injury. It’s something that we’re looking forward to,” he said.

“The fact that we’re heading into Division One this year means that these games against Donegal and Cavan are very important and then we’ll be meeting them again in the league.

“It’s going to be a good test early on, so hopefully we’ll be able to try out different systems.”

