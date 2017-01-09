Driver who killed Enda Dolan has sentence increased

A DRUNK-driver convicted of knocking down and killing Killyclogher teenager, Enda Dolan, in October 2014 has had his sentence increased by one year.

David Stewart (31) from Gray’s Park Avenue in Belfast admitted a series of charges in connection with the death of the 18 year-old on the Malone Road.

Stewart had originally been sentenced to seven years, with three and a half years in prison and the same on licence.

That period has been increased to eight years by Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Making the ruling, he said nothing the court could do, can turn the clock back.

“What happened was senseless, needless and entirely avoidable,” he added.

Members of the Dolan family were at court for the ruling.

Enda Dolan was in his first term at Queen’s University in Belfast when he was killed.