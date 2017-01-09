+44 (0)28 8224 3444
First look at this week’s Tyrone Herald

Posted: 10:11 am January 9, 2017
The heroic actions which helped save a distressed man’s life in Strabane at the weekend, dominates the front page of this week’s Tyrone Herald, which is on the streets and in your local shops now.

thd-001-090117

News

Almost 1,000 dogs put down in the last five years.

Second teaching union votes for strike action.

Record breaking charity match raises £50,000.

thd-015-090117

Entertainment

Basket-weaver brings her craft to the Burnavon.

Wedding delight for Emma and Niall.

Journalist Paul McElwee is put On the Spot.

thd-040-090117

Sport

Red Hands grip on McKenna Cup loosened by Cavan

Dungannon Swifts ease past Dergview

Penalty agony for Ballinamallard  at Milltown

