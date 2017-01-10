Killyclogher motorcycle crash victim remains critical

A 25-YEAR-OLD Killyclogher man remains in a‘critical condition as a result of a road traffic collision before Christmas.

Steven McBride sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the Killyclogher Road, between Omagh and Cookstown, near the Loughmacrory junction around 5.20pm on Thursday, December 22.

Mr McBride, from the village of Killyclogher, was initially taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry for treatment. He was subsequently transferred to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust confirmed on Tuesday that Mr McBride remains in a “critical” condition in the intensive care unit. It is understood he sustained serious head injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision, or either vehicle in the run-up to the collision, to contact Omagh PSNI station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1030 22/12/16.