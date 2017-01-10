Second teaching union votes for strike action

Teachers across Tyrone are set to take strike action on January 31, as part of the ongoing dispute over pay.

Last week, the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said their members in Strabane, Mid Ulster, and Fermanagh and Omagh would take action at the end of the month.

It comes just weeks after another teaching union – the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the strike action – which will see members withdrawing all co-operation with the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) and a series of half day strikes beginning on January 18.

An offer of a one per-cent rise this year, has been rejected by teachers.

The Department of Education and education employers have descried the strike action as “futile”.

In October all teaching unions in the North rejected an offer that would have frozen their pay last year with a rise of one per-cent for 2016-2017. Teachers are asking for a pay rise for 2015-2016 and a “fair wage”.

‘LEFT WITH NO CHOICE’

In a statement NASUWT general secretary Chris Keates explained, “It is with deep regret that we remain in this position, but we have been left with no choice by the blatant disregard of the minister for education and the employers for the pay and conditions of service of teachers who provide such a vital public service.

“We have continued to make clear to the minister that strike action can be avoided if there is an improvement on the zero per-cent pay award for 2015/16 and a genuine commitment to meet with the NASUWT to seek to resolve our trade dispute.

“If the next phase of strike action goes ahead, it will be the responsibility of the ministers and the employers.”

NASUWT is the largest teaching union in the North with 12,000 members across primary and secondary schools.

The Education Minister Peter Weir Education has said a bigger increase could only be afforded by making redundancies. He has also said he is prepared to discuss ‘realistic’ pay proposals for 2017/18 onward but that there would be no more negotiations on the rejected offer.

TALKS SCHEDULED

Gavin Boyd, Education Authority chief executive, who represents the Department of Education and other employers, said a meeting between employers and teacher representatives is scheduled to take place on January 12.

“The employers are particularly concerned that strike action has been announced the week before these planned talks,” said Mr Boyd.

“Strike action remains futile and will only result in loss of pay for teachers and disruption for schools, pupils and parents. We urge the teaching unions to call off this strike action and to commit to meaningful negotiations as agreed.”

The strike action by the INTO is likely to force the closure of the majority of Council for Catholic Maintained Schools in the area including the Christian Brothers Grammar School, Loreto Grammar School, Sacred Heart College as well as a number of primary schools.

Seamus Hanna, the chairman of the INTO’s northern committee, said the union had tried to avoid closing schools.

It has also been reported that the other main teaching union, the Ulster Teachers’ Union, is also likely to vote for action short of a strike.

However, the final results of its ballot will not be known until early 2017.