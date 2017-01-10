Snow and strong winds forecast from Wednesday evening

Motorists have been advised to prepare for difficult driving conditions ahead of snow showers and strong winds forecast from Wednesday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Co Tyrone, forecasting snow and strong winds effective from 6pm.

The warning currently extends to noon on Thursday.

A similar yellow warning is also in place from noon on Thursday until noon on Friday, but while the warnings include Tyrone, they largely relate to the northern parts of the county.

“Snow showers are expected to develop from Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday. These, combined with strong winds, could lead to locally very poor travel conditions,” said a Met Office statement.

“Be aware of the potential for disruption to transport due to lying and blowing snow.

“Cold air originating over Arctic Canada will affect the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing snow showers and strong winds. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected in exposed coastal areas and on hills in association with snow showers, leading to temporary blizzard conditions.

“As well as reduced visibility, 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate anywhere within the warning area, with 10-20 cm possible above 300m.

“Lightning may accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a consequence.”

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WARNING

In respect of the yellow warning in place from noon on Thursday until noon on Friday, the Met Office has said, “Cold northerly winds will bring frequent snow showers through Thursday and into Friday. Be aware of the potential for disruption to transport networks.

“A cold airstream will be in place by Thursday afternoon, bringing frequent snow showers to areas exposed to the northerly wind.

“A further 2-5 cm of snow is possible, with an additional 10-20 cm above about 200m. Lightning may be an additional hazard, with possible disruption to power supplies.”

