Almost 1,000 dogs put down in the last five years

Just under 1,000 dogs have been destroyed inside five years in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area.

The figures released in a report to councillors last Wednesday evening revealed a disparity in the kill rate between Omagh and Fermanagh.

The report showed that in the three years before the council’s merged, 441 of the 960 dogs processed in the Fermanagh District Council area were put to sleep, equivalent to 46 per-cent.

During that same period from 2012 to 2014, some 927 dogs were processed in the Omagh District Council area, but just 156 animals were destroyed, or 16.8 per-cent.

Some 463 dogs were eventually rehomed in the Omagh council area in those three years, while 272 were rehomed in Fermanagh.

Since amalgamating, 960 dogs have been processed in Fermanagh and Omagh, with 339 canines destroyed.

It means that 936 dogs have been put to sleep locally in the past five years.

The destruction rate of 38 per-cent across both areas during 2015 and 2016 suggests both areas have retained their respective rates of 2012-14.

‘HARD HITTING’

Well known Omagh animal campaigner Lynda Hill described the figures as “hard hitting”.

She said the Fermanagh council area has previously held reputation as one of the worst rates for putting down dogs in the UK.

The destruction rate in Fermanagh has proved a major contributor in leaving the new supercouncil area with the worst record in the North.

Lynda Hill said that it is people dumping dogs in pounds who must ultimately take responsibility. She said owners need to seek help and advice early before it becomes a problem they can’t control.

“People have to take responsibility for it. They might look at it with rose-tinted glasses and think that somebody else might take the dog on, and it might ease their guilt a bit.

“But dog control was set up to control the population of stray dogs, there’s nothing rosy about that.

“To tackle this, it’s not about better dog control, it’s about better ownership, better responsibility for the dogs and, people educating themselves and thinking about it.”

Lynda also suggested that the proximity to the border has contributed to some areas becoming hot spots for dumping dogs.

‘CHANCE OF A LIFETIME’

The animal welfare campaigner now volunteers with the ‘Chance of a Lifetime’ (COAL) initiative, run by the Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Newtownards.

The scheme drives around 80 dogs per week to the Dogs Trust in Britain, where they are rehomed instead of being destroyed here.

The efforts of COAL’s volunteers has helped transfer 1,973 dogs from the North to the Dogs Trust in England and Scotland to be rehomed. The charity says it has saved more than 20,000 dogs since 2003.

If you’re interested in assisting COAL by donating (£20 saves one dog) or becoming a volunteer driver, contact the Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Newtownards on (028) 9181 2622 or visit the Assisi Animal Sanctuary on Facebook.

