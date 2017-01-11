Plan to turn former Gortin bank into café and book club

A plan for Gortin’s former Ulster Bank premises could see the listed building become a café and book club.

Ulster Bank ceased operations at the Main Street building on February 27, 2015 along with its branch in Aughnacloy.

The disappointment over the loss of the key village service has been somewhat curtailed by the introduction of a ‘bank on wheels’ service in both Gortin and Aughnacloy.

However the weekly mobile operation now offers just two hours of banking services on a Friday in the village.

With the old bank building now vacant, the Blakiston Houston Estates Company has submitted a planning application to change the use of the premises into a café and book club at the main ground floor level.

The application also seeks to retain but re-order the lower ground floor level and change its use from office space to a self-contained apartment.

The applicant company features members of the Blakiston Houston family, who own the Beltrim Estate in Gortin.

The old bank building dates back to 1845. A two-storey rear extension was added later, with the gabled front porch built in 1980.

The plan includes a proposal to retain the footprint of the building, but demolish all existing internal walls in the banking hall, making way for new partition walls to contain the café, food preparation area, seating area and new WC.

The plan for the lower ground level proposes to remove the existing walls to the old safe to create additional office space as well as removing the existing staircase and installing a new one.

The initial proposal concludes that it will help secure the upkeep of the building by keeping it in active use, adding, “Much of the original external fabric will be retained, new work will either match or be in keeping with the detailing of the existing buildings.

“Removal of the existing timber stair is regrettable, but the proposed new staircase will allow greater circulation throughout all floors and provide an additional means of escape.”

