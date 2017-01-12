Armagh man Harvey named new Tyrone U17 boss

ARMAGH man David Harvey has been appointed the new manager of the Tyrone U17 SuperCupNI team.

Harvey will take over the reins from Strabane man Eamon Curry in taking charge of the county’s Premier team.

As a player Harvey turned out for Mid Ulster sides Seagoe United, Loughgall United and Blacker’s Mill before injury cut short his playing career.

The Orchard county man subsequently moved into coaching and spent some time working at the Wolverhampton FC Academy before returning to work at the Glenavon Academy.

Chairman of the Tyrone Super Cup Association, Francie Devine said he was delighted Harvey had taken up the post.

“David has an impressive CV and at the interview stage he came across as straight talking, honest and eager to excel.

“He sees getting involved in the SuperCupNI as the next step and he’s very enthusiastic about the Tyrone job. David is bringing his own backroom team as well.”

Harvey’s appointment follows confirmation that Sion man Marty Gallagher will take charge of the county U15 squad.

