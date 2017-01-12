+44 (0)28 8224 3444

Machinery stolen in Tyrone is recovered in Armagh

Posted: 2:23 pm January 12, 2017
Lorries, trailers and a digger stolen in the Gortin and Omagh areas have been recovered in Armagh.

The machinery haul included two lorries, two trailers and a digger, which was taken from properties in the Calvacullion Road area of Gortin and the Arvalee Road area of Omagh.

The thefts were reported to police on January 3.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said the vehicles were recovered following the search of a property in the Dungannon Road area of Craigavon on Wednesday.

He said the search followed information from the public.

“Our enquiries are continuing to find those responsible for the thefts and to bring them before the courts,” he said.

“I would like to thank the public for the information which has enabled us to recover these vehicles and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us further with our enquiries to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


