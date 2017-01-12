+44 (0)28 8224 3444

Mother and daughter tied up in violent home invasion

Posted: 10:08 am January 12, 2017
Masked men tied up a mother and her young daughter in an aggravated burglary incident in the Tattyreagh area on Wednesday evening.

The intruders, who were armed with a hammer, entered the house on the Tattyreagh Road at around 6.45pm, leaving the mother and her eight-year-old daughter badly shaken.

The woman was hit in the face and required medical treatment. 

The two men made off with a jewellery.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said, “I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between the approximate times of 6.30pm and 7.30pm, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Omagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 17/01/17.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”


