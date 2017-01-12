Omagh’s own Ninja Warrior



MAGICIAN, mind-reader, life coach, vagabond and one-time Irish pole-dancing champ…Now, Omagh’s Liam O’Neill can add ‘Ninja Warrior’ to his list of credentials.

The 32-year-old appeared on the hit ITV programme on Saturday night.

Liam was given a big build up as he was interviewed outside the Titanic building in Belfast before he took on the dreaded assault course.

Making a comfortable start with the first obstacle, Liam started skipping across the rolling balance beams. Despite the deafening noise from the boisterous crowd, Liam could hear a sole voice scream louder than the rest “GO ON LIAM” as he had only a couple of beams left to negotiate. It was his friend Kathy Collins. However, it had the alternative effect on Liam as he slipped just making it to safety of the platform.

He held his arms outstretched to the crowd to acknowledge his lucky escape, but was not as fortunate in the next obstacle – the dreaded cargo net.

It started so well as he swung with conviction, but instead of taking his own advice to latch on first with his feet, Liam let go and like a Flying Fox glided for the net. Unfortunately he couldn’t grasp hold and ended up having an early dip.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Liam.

“The atmosphere in the arena in Manchester was unbelievable. While it didn’t go as planned, it kind of did at the same time.

“With the mindset work that I do, because I have an injured shoulder I have put a protocol so that if I do anything stupid it switches off to protect it. If you watch the clip I catch the net but my shoulder switched off as if I held on it was likely to pop again, so it was a case of self-preservation.

“The course we did was actually said to be one of the hardest in the series. Out of the 92 on the day to take it on, only nine completed it.”

Liam said the audition process to get on the show was actually harder than the actual course he faced in filming last September.

“There were around 200,000 applicants so to get on the show is a huge achievement,” said Liam.

“The audition in Belfast was a full hour of rock climbing, sprinting, rope swinging, pull-ups and interviews to camera. It was far harder than the course.”