PREVIEW: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald

Posted: 10:38 am January 12, 2017


This week’s 80 page full colour Ulster Herald is out now.

You can access a mobile/tablet/digital copy anywhere in the World right now here. Making the news this week:

  • Man admits causing tragic crash death.
  • Ellie-Jae’s life transformed by cannabis oil.
  • Family of Enda Dolan vow to push for law change.
  • Autism assessment waiting list grows by 574% in three years.
  • Newtownstewart family raise Lupus awareness.
  • Crisis rumbles on at Stormont as election looms on the horizon.
  • Killyclogher woman helps save man from bridge plunge.
  • Plus many more local news and court stories.

FEATURES


  • Drumragh College pupils to present ‘Stars in Your Eyes’.
  • Family and friends to mark the life of John Montague.
  • Tyrone teen described as ‘absolutely amazing’ by Gary Barlow.
  • Dean Maguirc prizegiving photos.
  • Packed first night for WIlly Wonka panto.
  • Plus party photos and all the regular features.

SPORT


  • GAA: Rough start to the year for Tyrone as McKenna Cup campaign continues.
  • THROW-IN: Enda McGinley on his approach to New Year fitness.
  • MARATHON MATCH: Over £50K raised at 24 hour game in Garvaghey.
  • SOCCER: A look back at the weekend in local football and previews of this weekend’s action.
  • RUGBY: A great start to the year for the Accies, with a round-up of schools and underage action.

 






