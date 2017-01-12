PREVIEW: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald

This week’s 80 page full colour Ulster Herald is out now.

You can access a mobile/tablet/digital copy anywhere in the World right now here. Making the news this week:

Man admits causing tragic crash death.

Ellie-Jae’s life transformed by cannabis oil.

Family of Enda Dolan vow to push for law change.

Autism assessment waiting list grows by 574% in three years.

Newtownstewart family raise Lupus awareness.

Crisis rumbles on at Stormont as election looms on the horizon.

Killyclogher woman helps save man from bridge plunge.

Plus many more local news and court stories.

FEATURES

Advertisement

Drumragh College pupils to present ‘Stars in Your Eyes’.

Family and friends to mark the life of John Montague.

Tyrone teen described as ‘absolutely amazing’ by Gary Barlow.

Dean Maguirc prizegiving photos.

Packed first night for WIlly Wonka panto.

Plus party photos and all the regular features.

SPORT

GAA: Rough start to the year for Tyrone as McKenna Cup campaign continues.

THROW-IN: Enda McGinley on his approach to New Year fitness.

MARATHON MATCH: Over £50K raised at 24 hour game in Garvaghey.

SOCCER: A look back at the weekend in local football and previews of this weekend’s action.

RUGBY: A great start to the year for the Accies, with a round-up of schools and underage action.