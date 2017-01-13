+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Ace marksman signs for Swifts

Posted: 6:30 pm January 13, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Ryan Cunningham has signed for Fintona Swifts

Ryan Cunningham has signed for Fintona Swifts

FINTONA Swifts have boosted their promotion hopes by capturing the signature of Tummery Athletic’s experienced striker Ryan Cunningham

The ace marksman has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Fermanagh and Western League for the past decade and his move to Swifts is real coup for the resurrected third division club.

Advertisement

A Swifts spokesman said, “Obviously the signing is a massive coup for the club. In recent days we have added four quality players to help us fight on all fronts. There is a good buzz about the place and everyone is looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The other three players to sign for the Ecclesville Park side are Nathan Dean, Damien Kelly and Reid Davidson.

Cunningham isn’t the only major  signing in Fermanagh and Western League since the January transfer window opened.

Lisnaskea Rovers’ highly-rated attacker Shane Ingram has switched to neighbours Maguiresbridge, while Strathroy Harps have snapped up striker Jason McGrinder, formerly of Institute and Strabane Athletic.

Posted: 6:30 pm January 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Dynamic duo crowned U23 pool world champion

DYNAMIC duo Carl Martin and Adam McMackin proved themselves perfect partners in their way to being crowned world champions...

Get ready for Jamboree Oktoberfest this weekend

ALL roads are leading to Fintona this weekend where fans are travelling from all over Europe and the UK...

Willkommen to the all new Jamboree Oktoberfest

THIS October will see the long-anticipated renewal of AJS Promotions’ Jamboree in Fintona with the all new theme –...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW