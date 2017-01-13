Ace marksman signs for Swifts

FINTONA Swifts have boosted their promotion hopes by capturing the signature of Tummery Athletic’s experienced striker Ryan Cunningham

The ace marksman has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Fermanagh and Western League for the past decade and his move to Swifts is real coup for the resurrected third division club.

Advertisement

A Swifts spokesman said, “Obviously the signing is a massive coup for the club. In recent days we have added four quality players to help us fight on all fronts. There is a good buzz about the place and everyone is looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The other three players to sign for the Ecclesville Park side are Nathan Dean, Damien Kelly and Reid Davidson.

Cunningham isn’t the only major signing in Fermanagh and Western League since the January transfer window opened.

Lisnaskea Rovers’ highly-rated attacker Shane Ingram has switched to neighbours Maguiresbridge, while Strathroy Harps have snapped up striker Jason McGrinder, formerly of Institute and Strabane Athletic.

Dynamic duo crowned U23 pool world champion DYNAMIC duo Carl Martin and Adam McMackin proved themselves perfect partners in their way to being crowned world champions...

Get ready for Jamboree Oktoberfest this weekend ALL roads are leading to Fintona this weekend where fans are travelling from all over Europe and the UK...