‘Guardian angel’ grandmother saves lives during blaze

By Leona O’Neill

A chance visit to a relative ended with one Newtownstewart grandmother saving the lives of two brothers whose house was burning around them as they slept.

Advertisement

Fifty-seven-year-old Baronscourt woman Hazel Adams ran into a burning bungalow in the Forest Crescent area on Friday and woke two brothers in their 20s who were asleep and unaware of the peril they were in.

Mrs Adams has this week been hailed a hero by the young men’s parents.

“I saw smoke belching from the roof of the Magee’s house at around 9am when I was over visiting my niece on Friday,” Hazel told the Ulster Herald.

“I called the fire brigade and immediately ran up to the house and started shouting ‘fire!’. There was no smoke in the hall at that stage and I wasn’t sure if anyone was in. I went into the hall and continued to shout as I could hear the fire crackling in the roof above me.

“One of the young men got up out of his bed and we managed to get the other fella out too. Their mum and dad were out at work and their little sister was at school, so it was just the two of them in the house.

“I ran out of the house and into the next door neighbour’s house, which is attached. At that stage the tiles were pinging off the roof and I could see flames coming from the roof. There was an elderly lady living next door and she got dressed and I took her over to my house to safety where she was checked by paramedics.

“The young men phoned their mum and she came back to see her home ablaze. Before too long the entire house was engulfed and there was nothing left of the hall we were all standing in just minutes before.”

Advertisement

HOME DESTROYED

Fire crews from Omagh, Newtownstewart and Castlederg stations tackled the blaze for three hours. Everything the family owned was destroyed in the fire.

Neighbours in Forest Crescent have since banded together and are raising money and gathering essentials for the family, who are currently staying with friends.

Hazel says the young men’s mother has hailed her a ‘guardian angel’.

“I haven’t really been able to sleep since it happened,” she says. “When I think on what could have happened if I hadn’t have been visiting my niece.

“My neighbour has called me her ‘guardian angel’ but I just did what I thought was right. We are very lucky there were no deaths. I don’t think I’m a hero, I just did what needed to be done.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the fire was accidental and that the incident was over at 12.41pm.