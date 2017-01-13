Killyclogher woman helps save man from bridge plunge

By Leona O’Neill

A Killyclogher woman has been hailed a hero after preventing a man jumping to his death off a Strabane bridge at the weekend.

Twenty-six-year-old Clodagh Poyntz, helped restrain the distressed man as he attempted to jump off the bridge on Saturday morning.

She was helped by Strabane man Luke O’Neill and Derry bus driver Ronan Ward who held tightly to the man and tried to comfort him until police arrived.

Clodagh says she came across the traumatic scene on her way to work. She says she now hopes the man she helped save gets the help he needs.

“As I drove on to the bridge I realised at the corner of my eye there was a man standing on the bridge as if he was ready to jump, I knew straight away something wasn’t right so I turned my car and went back. When I got to the man, I grabbed hold of him and asked him if he was OK. He told me to go away. I noticed he had his shoes off and they were sitting at my side of the bridge. I said to him that no matter how bad you think things are this isn’t the way out of it.

“Another man was there with me too and we both had a grip of an arm each. He had his whole body weight leaning towards the river and we both held onto him for dear life. He kept saying ‘let me go! Let me go!.’ But I told him we weren’t letting him go. He kept pushing and we were both struggling to keep hold of him.”

Clodagh continued, “I asked him why he wanted to do this, and he told me that nobody cares and that I wouldn’t understand.

“I told him that I did care and I’m a stranger. I told him I would listen to him all day if he climbed back over and that I’d get him the help he needs. He said that that was the problem, there was no help.”

Clodagh said she told the man a story about a friend of hers who died by suicide three years ago and that she knew personally the devastation that was left behind and how so many people cared.

“He didn’t want to listen he kept pushing,” she said. “I begged him along with the other man not to do this. He just kept saying “let me go.”

Clodagh says the Derry to Dublin bus arrived after ten minutes of holding the man on the bridge and that the driver phoned the police. She said she broke down and cried at the side of the road as the bus driver, Ronan Ward, took hold of the man and held him until police came.

“I was very calm when I was dealing with the man but once the bus man took him out of my hands I was crying and full of emotions,” she says. “After it all I was shaking and in shock. My legs were like jelly.

“If I met the man today I would say to him that I hope he gets the help that he needs and to remember no matter how bad things get there is always someone who wants to listen and help. I would tell him that there’s always light at the end of every tunnel. I hope that he gets his life back on track and realise how precious life is.”

Thirty seven-year-old Derry bus driver Ronan Ward says he didn’t hesitate when he saw the man in distress on the bridge while driving the X3 7am bus from Derry to Dublin. He offered the man to come to Dublin with him if he stepped down from danger.

“I spoke to him, I asked him to please come back over that he was making me nervous. He was shouting at me that I didn’t know what it was like to be depressed.

“I said I did indeed know, that I have family and friends with depression. I asked him to come over and that he could come to Dublin with me on the bus, that I’d buy him a fry when we got to Dublin and that we could talk the whole way there. But he was so agitated, he kept pulling and tugging to get free.

“It was quite a struggle to hold him. Then the police arrived. By this stage there a few people had gathered and a man in a van arrived. He was able to harness himself to the other side of the bridge and help push the man to safety.”

• If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, help is out there. Contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or the Samaritans on 116 123.