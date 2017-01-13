Yellow warning for ice in place

An ice warning has been issued for Co Tyrone from Friday afternoon through to Saturday morning.

The yellow warning is in place from 4pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Snow caused widespread disruption to the local road network on Thursday evening. No further warnings have been issued for snow in the county.

However sleet is likely in some places throughout Friday. Freezing is also possible with the Met Office advising that ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur.

The Fire Service has urged motorists to take the conditions into consideration.

“We would ask drivers to take extra care when out on the roads due to the snow and icy conditions. Slow down, drive carefully and leave extra time for their journey. Make only essential car journeys.”

Temperatures should climb over Saturday and reach up to ten degrees by Sunday.

