Did you start too fast?

We are a full week into the new year and already the gyms and social media are going health crazy and to be honest I love to see it.

If more people are becoming more active and health conscious, then health professionals are thriving and able to make a difference in people’s lives.

But what if you have been caught up in all the hype that you decided to jump in head first and throw everything at becoming a better you?

For some people this may work but for others they may be setting themselves up to fail.

Failure is not a bad thing but something we can all learn from. I’m listening to an audio book at the minute called Black Box Thinking. It’s all about dealing with failure and how we respond to it.

One great quote so far was; “Learn from other people’s mistakes because you don’t live long enough to make them yourself.”

This can be applied to the January fitness rush. I’ve seen it time and time again from clients, friends, team-mates, family and even myself.

You get yourself all prepared to hit the gym hard, stock the cupboards with healthy foods, dust off the old trainers and even invest in some fitness equipment, but after a few days or weeks you slowly start to see cracks in your enthusiasm and commitment levels.

You start by hitting the snooze button for an extra five minutes in bed. You miss one gym session saying to yourself ‘I’ll do double tomorrow’, then excuses start going from all angles including work, family and your social life.

Before you know it you are sitting in the house at the weekend feeling so down that you order a pizza, curl up in front of the telly and eat the left over Bountys that no one wanted over Christmas. Sound familiar?

Maybe not with yourself but I’m sure you can think of at least one person this scenario relates to.

Here’s my advice; take a step back and reflect. If you want to really become a better version of yourself in 2017 then take it step by step. Yes, work hard at reaching your goals but also consider other factors that may impact them and don’t use them as an excuse for why you can’t do it.

With forward planning you can balance your own lifestyle to suit your own health and fitness goals and this doesn’t all have to happen overnight.

Creating new habits can take up to 30 days before they become a habit if repeated daily and around the same time each day.

Getting out of old habits can be even harder still! So again take time to reflect on what has happened last week and plan for the coming weeks, months and year ahead.

If you think you can manage hitting the gym four to five times a week then brilliant. My word of advice on this would be – you don’t have to be a hero every time you step foot in the gym.

I’m personally in the process of doing a six week ‘transformation’.

For me this is to learn and put myself through a process that I will hopefully be able to teach others.

I’m travelling an 80 minute round trip five days a week for six weeks, a huge commitment but one that I considered and planned for months.

While I’m training I won’t be pushing myself to the limit each day. By pushing myself at a constant level I will still be fresh enough to work as hard the very next morning.

I’ll let you into a little secret if you are going to the gym more than three times a week, or doing any sport specific training you don’t have to come out sweating buckets with your T-shirt soaked.

You don’t even have to be sweating. It’s all about training smarter rather than harder, if you do this you will be able to sustain what you are doing and even better, enjoy it more!

If you would like any further advice then please don’t hesitate in contacting me either through our Facebook page CORE Physio + Fitness or email corephysiofitness@gmail.com