Family aim to spread Lupus awareness with support group

A Newtownstewart family have set their sights on creating a local sub-group of Lupus NI to help support those affected by Lupus in West Tyrone.

The Donald family lost their only daughter, Louise McKelvey to the illness in September 29, 2016, after she was diagnosed last April.

They have already set up a special charity in Louise’s memory, entitled the Louise McKelvey Foundation.

But after hosting an information evening in Newtownstewart to educate the community about what Lupus is, they were overwhelmed by how many people’s lives were touched already by the illness.

“This has prompted the Louise McKelvey Foundation to put a support network in place in West Tyrone for those who are suffering from Lupus or are waiting on a diagnosis,” explained Irene Spratt, Louise’s aunt.

“We as a family cannot let Louise’s death be in vain, and must keep the fight going to highlight this awful disease.”

The recent information event in Newtownstewart featured an insightful talk by Marshall Lindsay from charity Lupus NI, who also spoke of what the charity does to promote Lupus awareness across the country.

It took place in the Memorial Hall on Douglas Road, and also included music by Leslie Matthews and Newtownstewart Model Primary School Choir who won the Community Choir of the year competition.

‘DIFFICULT TO DETECT’

“Lupus is a very difficult disease to detect,” Irene added. “Marshall Lindsay from Lupus NI informed the large crowd of people that he was diagnosed with lupus after having a biopsy of his kidney done. That’s what showed he had lupus.

“He explained that taking the supplement Omega 3 can help to control Lupus flare-ups and this is available on prescription if diagnosed with Lupus. He also highlighted the use of lipstick being a cause of a Lupus flare-up.

“Marshall then opened the floor to questions and we were amazed at how many people in the audience either has Lupus or knows of some-one who has been diagnosed with Lupus.”

On the night, the Louise McKelvey Foundation presented Marshall with a cheque for £3,000 for Lupus NI which is based in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim.

Irene concluded, “We would like to hear from anyone who would like to become a member of our group. Please contact Irene Spratt on 07923365725 or through the Louise McKelvey Foundation/Awareness of Lupus Facebook page.”

For more information about the Louise McKelvey Foundation or to donate to the charity, visit her Facebook page.

Lupus NI are a support group for those with Lupus or those approaching diagnosis and their families and friends.

Their website is lupussuportgroupni.co.uk and can also be found via the Facebook page, ‘Lupus Northern Ireland Group’.