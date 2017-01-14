Family’s relief as pig on the run is returned home

A pet pig which went on the run for three days is back in the arms of its relieved owners in Fintona.

A major search was launched after the little black pig known as a Bacon went missing. Dozens of people offered their help as news of Bacon’s escape spread across Facebook.

“Has anyone seen our pig by any chance,” his owner Reid Davidson posted on the Omagh buy and sell Facebook page.

“He’s been out all night and today and I cannot find him anywhere.

“He’s called Bacon but he will run away from people unless they have food.”

Mr Davidson’s appeal was shared hundreds of times and sightings of the pig-on-the-run soon started to emerge.

A number of people reported seeing the little black pig on the Tattymoyle Road, not far from his owner’s home.

Bacon’s big adventure was brought to a halt last Saturday when he was located and reunited with his relieved owners.

“Thank you to everyone who messaged and shared. Three days later we finally have Bacon back. Seriously thank you to everyone,” said Davidson.

The happy ending, brought delight to all those awaited news of the wily porker.

“Aw thank god. Wee kids will be so happy,” wrote one person.

Another comment read, “So glad you got him back, I think it is great to have a pig as a pet.”