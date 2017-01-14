You might not think it, but there’s more to making scrambled eggs than meets the eye.

Of course you could always just bung everything into a saucepan and add heat to the equation and you’ll probably end up with an edible dish.

Advertisement

But if you want sumptious, creamy eggs which will make your eyes roll back in your head, you have to give them a bit of love.

For me there are only a couple of golden rules and they’re non-negociable.

RULE NUMBER 1: REAL BUTTER

You could use any kind of oil of course, anything from olive oil to peanut oil.

But eggs have such a great affinity with butter, it would be a shame not to push the boat out completely.

I don’t know about you but I’m only eating scrambled eggs about once or twice a month and because they’re not an everyday meal, I want them to be the best they can be. And that means using real butter.

RULE NUMBER 2: NON-STICK PAN

Advertisement

Use anything else and you’ll end up with little crispy bits around the edges and maybe even all along the bottom if the eggs stick.

Whilst there’s nothing wrong with crispy bits, I want my obligatory slice of toast to provide the textural counterpoint to the silky eggs.

RULE NUMBER 3: LOW HEAT

Cook them too quickly and they’ll end up flaky and dry. But keep the heat low and bide your time with some lazy stirring… and perfection will be just around the corner.

RULE NUMBER 4: NO MILK

Milk or cream are only going to dillute the mixture and there’s plenty of decadence with the butter anyway. Liquid is just unnecesary.

Follow these rules and you’ll be on your way to the perfect scrambled eggs. I promise.

Double up the quantities as necessary but be warned: If you try to do too may eggs at one time (anything more than three portions), things become a little unweildy.

INGREDIENTS (for one)

2 free range eggs

scant tbsp of butter (20g)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 or 2 slices of lightly buttered toast

fresh chives, finely chopped (or if you don’t have chives, finely chop some of the green parts of a spring onion)

THE PLAN

The free range eggs is another golden rule. If they’re not free range, they’re not happening. Honestly, I don’t understand how battery eggs are still legal.

Start by melting the butter slowly in a non-stick saucepan on a low to medium heat. As that’s happening, crack the eggs into a bowl and season.

Whisk gently with a fork and when the butter has melted and you’ve swirled it all around the pan to coat the base completely, pour in the eggs and turn the heat down to the second lowest setting.

Give it an initial stir with a wooden spoon or spatula and then leave it untouched for at least 10 seconds before stirring again.

A low heat and languid stirring will result in fluffy eggs but the closer the eggs get to ready the more you’ll need to stir.

Keep caressing until the eggs look as though they’re a moment or two away from setting. They should be softly set and a bit runny in places.

Remove from the heat – but don’t worry, they’ll continue cooking in the residual heat.

With one final swirl of the spoon, retire the velvety scramble to your toasted slice of choice and then top with the chopped chives or spring onion.

Another touch of salt and pepper and the dish is complete.

Devour without delay.

Knock-out Christmas gravy Now that we're into December I reckon I'm going to allow myself to think about Christmas dinner.

Turkey Satay Vegetable Noodles The ideal recipe to use up any leftover turkey from Christmas Day.