Red Hands mindful of UU attack

CONFIRMATION of the season ending injury suffered by ace attacker Connor McAliskey, allied to that unfamiliar losing feeling against Ulster foes, has cast an early pall of negativity over Tyrone’s new year campaign.

Defeat against Cavan halted the Red Hands 25 match unbeaten run in the Dr McKenna Cup but ending that impressive sequence was a mere irritant compared to the depressing news come Monday that McAliskey had indeed ruptured his cruciate knee ligament in the closing stages of the match.

The Clonoe man, who top scored for Tyrone on the day with five points, was stretchered off in the 62nd minute at Breffni Park, and scans the following day at the Ulster Clinic in Belfast confirmed the worst.

McAliskey will need to go under the knife for surgery to be followed by a lengthy spell of rehabilitation, meaning he must sit out the entire 2017 inter-county campaign.

Michael Cassidy, Rory Brennan and Ronan O’Neill also sustained various strains and injuries in what was a costly season opener for Tyrone who were out-fought and out-flanked by the Breffni Blues as they stumbled to a 1-13 to 0-12 reversal. If the holders are to maintain any aspirations of making it six trophy victories on the bounce in the McKenna Cup and reach the semi-finals then they will have to get the better of Ulster University in their next Section C encounter this Saturday night at Healy Park.

The students, managed by Donegal All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh, accounted for his native Tir Conaill 2-20 to 4-13 at the weekend, with Paddy McBrearty weighing in with seven points.

UU seem to have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, with others to call upon (young Killyclogher star Mark Bradley didn’t field last weekend). Tyrone defender Jonathan Munroe is well aware that the Red Hands back unit will have to be on their guard to silent the student sharpshooters in Omagh.

“ They have a few Tyrone boys involved. They say your hardest opponents are the boys who play with you day in and day out in your own panel so we know plenty about them. But we will go at it no matter who is in front of us.

“ They have the likes of ‘Sparky’ (Mark Bradley) who is coming off a great year. If he’s playing we have no option but to try and deal with him and one or two others. If we don’t we will be left wanting again. Hopefully we will come out with a better result than against Cavan.”

Munroe was one of the few Tyrone players to perform to anywhere near top level last Sunday, producing an industrious and commanding showing at full-back. His whole-hearted efforts couldn’t prevent the visitors falling to a rare loss in the early season January competition, and he acknowledged it was a bad day at the office all round.

“ It was frustrating. You never like to go out against any team wanting to underperform like that. But look it happens and is part and parcel of Gaelic Games. You never know it could be a blessing in disguise for Tyrone. Hopefully we will get back on the road this weekend in the next game and go at it again.

“ Cavan are like any team, once they build up a lead they are going to plant themselves in front of their own goals to defend it. Unfortunately in the first half we were not clinical enough with our passing to get inside their defence. We definitely paid for it. In the second half we tried to battle back but we fell short at the end.

“We might have misjudged the wind a bit in the first half in that passes were falling short but those things happen at this level and you can get punished badly. Hopefully we get ourselves right for the next day and counter what we did wrong to get a more positive result.”

