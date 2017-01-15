Dergview development plan receives green light

Planning permission has been granted to Dergview Football Club for further development of their grounds at Darragh Park, which, if completed in full, would allow the North Tyrone club to play at the highest level of the local game.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee has given the Castlederg club the green light for the proposed development which includes erecting a new single storey clubhouse at its grounds on the Castlegore Road.

The proposed development also includes new changing facilities and toilets, a covered terrace, two new turnstile buildings, a new toilet block and control room.

Repairs to the existing grass playing surface were also proposed in the application which will upgrade the facilities currently provided at the club.

Following the unanimous decision at the meeting to approve full planning permission, chairperson of the committee, SDLP Cllr John Boyle, applauded the club for the work they do for their local community.

“This is great news for current club users and for the local community in Castlederg in general,” he said.

“Dergview FC are clearly rooted in and committed to their community and the council have recognised their hard work. Now that their planning application has been approved, I as chairperson of the Planning Committee and all members of the committee wish them every success in the future.”

The Castlederg club has three senior sides as well as a number of youth teams catering for all age groups from four to 18.

The club’s first team competes in the Championship – the second tier of football in Northern Ireland – but it’s long-term goal is to one day bring Premiership football to North Tyrone.

To acheive that the Derg club needs to upgrade its facilties and this proposed development, subject to major funding, would leave them well placed.

The Darragh Park-based outfit will be hoping to get a slice of the £36 million of DCAL funding earmarked for the upgrading of local football stadia. It was scheduled to be announced before Christmas but has been put on hold due in the main to the fallout from the RHI scandal.

Finance, if secured from this source, would be major boost however other funding streams will be required to bring the proposed project to fruition.

Club chairman Roy Lecky praised all involved in securing planning permission, in particular architect David Young, but said the hard work begins now in turning the ambitious project into a reality.

“Everyone in the club will have to put the shoulder to the wheel, as many already have done,” he said.

“We will need the full engagement and support of the community and, of course, the various funding bodies.

“Castlederg and the greater North Tyrone area has always been a hotbed of soccer talent and this proposed development is an investment in the local community that will serve it for generations to come.”

