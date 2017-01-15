Ed’s back and he is already breaking records

Ed Sheeran set a new record for one-day Spotify streams with both of his comeback singles last week.

Ed returned last Friday with two new songs ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ which precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’ (Divide), later this year.

Both songs smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams, previously held by One Direction’s ‘Drag Me Down’, which pulled in 4,759,698 plays in July 2015.

‘Shape Of You’ is the new record holder, registering 6,868,642 in the 24 hours after its release early on Friday. ‘Castle On The Hill’ faired similarly numbers-wise, pulling in 6,168,395 streams. Welcome back Ed!

In more Ed Sheeran related news; Niamh Dunne and her Antrim-based trad band, Beoga, are appearing on the upcoming Ed Sheeran album.

After being name-checked by Ed on his first interview back on BBC Radio One last Friday, the band confirmed their involvement in the new record, saying, “Yes the rumours are true.”

They added, “A few months ago we flew to England to Ed’s studio and made some new music with the man himself.

“We had a great few days playing music and having the craic and we’re delighted to be involved in what’ll no doubt be the biggest album of 2017.”

U2 ANNOUNCE JOSHUA TREE TOUR

“In time, it may be reckoned their most influential album yet.” – Hot Press, 1987

Thirty years after the release of U2’s iconic album ‘Joshua Tree,’ its hit singles such as ‘With Or Without You,’ ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’ are still widely known and loved around the world today.

To celebrate the anniversary of what is regarded as the Dublin group’s best ever album (although there is also an argument for Achtung Baby), it was announced on Monday that U2 will return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.

The tour will see the band bring The Joshua Tree back to Croke Park on July 22, 2017 (subject to licence) – 30 years since they made a memorable return to their hometown with the original Joshua Tree Tour, playing two sold out shows on Jones’ Road in June 1987.

Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support in Dublin from special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The Joshua Tree sold in excess of 25 million albums, and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr to global superstardom.

Time Magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them ‘Rock’s Hottest Ticket’ in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand – setting them on course to become one of the biggest live acts in the world today.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” said guitarist, The Edge. “To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Bono added, “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats…

“I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park… it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

Tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale this Monday, January 16 in Ireland, Britain and Europe.

• For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com and www.livenation.com

PRINCE’S MUSIC COULD SOON BE AVAILABLE ON SPOTIFY AND APPLE MUSIC

IT’S been reported that Prince’s music could be added to Spotify and Apple Music within the next month.

Reports claim that the late icon’s representatives are “closing in” on deals with the streaming giants ahead of the Grammys on February 12.

Prince’s music is currently only available to stream on Tidal.

In November, Universal Music Group announced that they had bought the rights to Prince’s catalogue, including his recently unearthed collection of unreleased music.