Ellie-Jae’s life ‘transformed by cannabis oil’

The family of a young Castlederg girl whose life has been transformed for the better thanks to medicinal cannabis oil are fearful of the consequences when she stops being prescribed the drug later this year.

Ten-year-old Ellie-Jae Loughlin suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a rare genetic epileptic condition.

Just like fellow Castlederg epilepsy sufferer Billy Caldwell, she has experienced better health due to CBD oil and her family are supporting the efforts of the Keep Billy Alive campaign in making CBD and THC (another form of medicinal cannabis) legal in Northern Ireland.

From birth to the age of three, she was repeatedly rushed to hospital as she went into severe seizures that would last for hours.

As a result of the damage this caused her brain, Ellie-Jae has been left severely disabled.

While the seizures over the subsequent years were not as frequent, they were still severe.

However, a glimmer of hope came a couple of years ago when she was selected to take part in a clinical trial for CBD oil for Davit Syndrome sufferers in the Children’s Hospital in Glasgow.

Ellie-Jae’s mum Johanne Conlin said, “At the start of the trial in May 2015 we didn’t know if you got the actual drug or the placebo.

“We had to go over to Glasgow every few months to give bloods. After the trial in September 2016 Ellie-Jae was given the actual CBD oil under ‘compassionate use’ for a year.

“Since September we’ve seen a big difference in Ellie-Jae and know she was probably on the placebo before that.

“The minute they gave us the drug we knew it as Ellie-Jae was more alert and we had more control of her seizures. She is more alert and seems happier.

“Although she cannot talk, she is more sociable with her siblings and is babbling more. Feeding also used to be a real struggle, taking over two hours per meal.

“Since she has been on CBD oil she has a great appetite. She also attends Knockavoe School in Strabane and the staff there have also seen a huge difference in her.

“I also feel and have seen evidence that CBD oil can also mend damage that has been caused to the brain.”

Sadly for Ellie-Jae and her family, the CBD oil prescription will be terminated this September and they don’t want to see her regress back to how it was before.

“She has a better quality of life thanks to medicinal cannabis and we are dreading the day the drug is taken away,” said Johanne.

