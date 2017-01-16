+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Appeal for missing Omagh teenager Sarah Gordon

Posted: 4:47 pm January 16, 2017
Sarah Gordon

AN appeal has been launched for an Omagh teenager who has gone missing.

Police say are becoing increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of the 14-year-old who was last seen in the Omagh town area yesterday (Sunday) at approximately 10.15pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “At this time she was wearing a green coloured bomber jacket, blue jeans and black trainers with white stripes.

“Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1202 of 15th January.”

