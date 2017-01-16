Assembly election to take place on March 2

VOTERS in West Tyrone will be going to the polls for the second time in under a year after a fresh election to the Stormont Assembly was called for Thursday March 2.

Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, made the announcement earlier this evening (Monday) following consultations with the Electoral Office. The election was made inevitable last week when Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness resigned from the power-sharing Executive with the DUP.

It is just eight months since the six West Tyrone MLAs were elected last May. But this time there will be one less seat available for the constituency.

Sinn Fein have already confirmed that the sitting MLAs, Barry McElduff, Declan McAleer and Michaela Boyle, will be their candidates. It is likely that they will be joined on the ballot paper by Ross Hussey of the Ulster Unionists, Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP and Tom Buchanan of the DUP, although they have yet to be confirmed.

The only other candidate to confirm their nomination so far is the independent, Corey French. A record total of 18 people put their names forward in 2016.

It is anticipated that the Green Party and Alliance will also field candidates in West Tyrone.