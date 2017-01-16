+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse

Posted: 11:42 am January 16, 2017
Horse recued
Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon.

Newtownstewart and Strabane Crews assisted by the Specialist Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh.

A local vet and farmer with a tractor and front loader, were also in attendance at the incident at Gallen Bridge Newtownstewart.

The Fire service said, “Crews attached a Hampshire sling after the animal was sedated, and the farmer lifted it out with a front loader.

“Horse is doing well, and crews and equipment are cleaned up and ready again if needed.”

Horse recued 1

Horse recued2
Horse recued3
