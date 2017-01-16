Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse Posted: 11:42 am January 16, 2017 SHARE Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon. Newtownstewart and Strabane Crews assisted by the Specialist Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh. A local vet and farmer with a tractor and front loader, were also in attendance at the incident at Gallen Bridge Newtownstewart. Advertisement The Fire service said, “Crews attached a Hampshire sling after the animal was sedated, and the farmer lifted it out with a front loader. “Horse is doing well, and crews and equipment are cleaned up and ready again if needed.” Posted: 11:42 am January 16, 2017 SHARE