+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Omagh footballer snapped up by Harps

Posted: 12:48 pm January 16, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Caolan McAleer has signed for Finn Harps

Caolan McAleer has signed for Finn Harps

Omagh lad Coalan McAleer has signed for Finn Harps.

The midfielder recently returned from Scotland where he played for a number of clubs including Partick Thistle, Airdrieonians, East Fife and most recently Greenock Morton in the past four seasons.

Advertisement

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said he was delighted to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

““Caolan plays mostly in a wide right midfield role so we’re glad to get him in as it’s a position that needed to be filled,” he said.

“I would be very hopeful that his experience in Scotland will make him a key signing for us in the coming season” 

McAleer joined Partick Thistle from Linfield in 2012. He has played for NI Schools in the U18 Centenary Shield competition.

Posted: 12:48 pm January 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
The wait goes on as Accies defeated at Kingspan

The wait goes on. Omagh Accies' bid to win a first Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup in 24 years...

‘Hinch stand in way of unique Tyrone double

ULSTER kingpins Ballynahinch stand in the way of a unique Tyrone double at the Kingspan Stadium this week.

Pastor Tim has unfinished business

AN Omagh athlete is planning another crack at winning a medal in the World Masters Athletics Championships after missing...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW