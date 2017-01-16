Omagh footballer snapped up by Harps

Omagh lad Coalan McAleer has signed for Finn Harps.

The midfielder recently returned from Scotland where he played for a number of clubs including Partick Thistle, Airdrieonians, East Fife and most recently Greenock Morton in the past four seasons.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said he was delighted to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

““Caolan plays mostly in a wide right midfield role so we’re glad to get him in as it’s a position that needed to be filled,” he said.

“I would be very hopeful that his experience in Scotland will make him a key signing for us in the coming season”

McAleer joined Partick Thistle from Linfield in 2012. He has played for NI Schools in the U18 Centenary Shield competition.

