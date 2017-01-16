+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

The Tyrone Herald is out

Posted: 10:54 am January 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

THIS week’s Tyrone Herald is out on the streets with all the latest weekend news and sport. Make sure and get your copy now.

  • Residents warned to be vigilant after burglaries in Tattyreagh and Ballygawley.
  • Elderly man seriously ill following crash.
  • Three new service stations approved for south Tyrone.
  • All the latest political news as Stormont braces itself for an election.
  • Two crash victims are cut free after collisions.
  • Check out the Wonder of Winter in our pictorial special from the beautiful Gortin Glens.
  • And we ask – is shopping in your pyjamas really a good idea?

– All this plus lots more news, sport and features inside today’s Tyrone Herald.

THFRONTJAN16TYRONEHERALDBACK
Posted: 10:54 am January 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW