Cavanagh remains cautiously optimistic

COLM Cavanagh insisted that Tyrone will not give up on the Dr McKenna Cup until it is mathematically impossible for them to progress to the knockout stages.

The Red Hands’ bid to win the title for a sixth successive time suffered a setback on the opening day when they lost to Cavan, but Sunday’s resounding win over Ulster University at Carrickmore has propelled them into contention for a qualification spot as best runner-up.

They had 13 points to spare on the back of a strong second half performance with Lee Brennan (0-7) and newcomer Ronan McHugh (1-3) leading the charge on the scoreboard.

Midfielder Cavanagh, who made a big impact on his first appearance of the year, believes they can still make it through to the semi-finals after taking on an experimental Donegal in their final game at Healy Park

“It was very important to keep the scores ticking over. No matter how much we were in front, we had to keep the scores going and hope for the best,” he said.

“But look, it’s out of our hands at the minute and we just have to keep winning and winning by as much as we can and hope that we make that spot.

“But with it not being in our own hands makes it difficult. We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out tomorrow night.”

Against UU the Moy man settled into his familiar deep lying midfield role, but also made a number of telling sorties into opposition territory in a hard working and effective performance.

“I’ve been working away behind the scenes, but you always find it difficult coming back first day out.

“But the Carrickmore pitch was top notch so it always makes it easier coming back on a surface like this.”

At the end of a lacklustre first half Tyrone led by just two points after playing with wind advantage but they stepped up the intensity after the break and conceded just one point as they imposed themselves on the students.

“We made a lot of mistakes in both halves but especially the first half. A lot of first touches went astray, a lot of bad kick passing,” said Colm Cavanagh.

“But you’re going to get that at this time of year. Trying to keep it simple is probably the most important thing, but we got a word in our ear at half-time to pick things up, raise the intensity levels.

“And we did that quite well, put a bit of pressure on Jordanstown and we were able to pull away in the end and get the result as we needed.”

Cavanagh was encouraged by the attacking quality displayed by the Red Hands in the asbence of some big names, with Brennan and McHugh particularly standing out.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of talent around this squad and the McKenna Cup allows for those guys to really showcase themselves on days like this.

“And the lads are taking their opportunities, because the league is coming fast and time is running out for guys to stake a claim for a starting jersey.

” Those guys definitely stepped up today and it’s going to give Mickey Harte a headache for the next few games.

“We want to win every game, we obviously want to progress in the McKenna Cup, but because our destiny isn’t in our own hands we have to keep an eye on the league at the same time.

“By all means, we’re focusing on the McKenna Cup in trying to get more games, but at the same time, the league and Roscommon is coming fast and then we have Dublin.

“We know in Division One, we need to start off well to keep the momentum going and make a stab at doing well in the division.”

