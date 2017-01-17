Thieves target local properties

AN APPEAL has been issued for witnesses following reports of another two burglaries in the Gortmore Gardens area of Omagh.

Thieves gained entry to a property in the area by forcing the rear door at some stage last Wednesday, January 11. A sum of money was taken as a result of the burglary.

In the second burglary in the Gortmore Gardens area, entry was also gained to the property through the rear door of the premises sometime between 5pm and 6.20pm last Wednesday, January 11 and a sum of money stolen.

“It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home so do not make it an easy target for criminals – close it, lock it and check it, said Detective Constable Burns.

“Consideration should also be given to installing a home security system or where one is already fitted ensuring it is primed at night time or when you are away from home. Security lighting around the perimeter of your property can also act as a deterrent.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

“We will continue to address burglary through targeted patrolling and raising awareness of crime prevention however the community can also play a part by looking out for neighbours, reviewing household security, making sure that doors and windows are kept locked and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police.”

Anyone with information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas is asked to contact Omagh Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency 101 number or through confidential Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”