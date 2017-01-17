Tyrone schools braced for half-day teachers’ strike

THOUSANDS of pupils across Tyrone are expected to be affected by a half-day strike action over pay on Wednesday.

Members of the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) will stage pickets at school gates in Omagh, Strabane and many other towns across Tyrone, as they step up their campaign for a pay rise for 2015-2016 and a “fair wage”.

Some of the schools in Omagh which will be affected include Sacred Heart College, Omagh CBS, Drumragh Integrated College.

St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley will also be hit by the strike action, as well as Dean Maguirc in Carrickmore.

In Strabane, Holy Cross, St Catherine’s, Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh and Sion Mills Primsry School are just some of the schools which will be affected.

A number of the larger primary schools in the Omagh area including Holy Family, St Conor’s and St Mary’s Killyclogher will be affected too by the industrial action.