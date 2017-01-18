+44 (0)28 8224 3444
CAMPBELL, Maurice (Mo)

Posted: 11:40 am January 18, 2017

CAMPBELL – January 10th 2017, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Maurice Victor (Mo). Loving son of David and Etta, 12 Killymore Road, Newtownstewart. Also brother of Jacqueline, Richard and Jonathan and dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral took place on Friday 13th inst. in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in Droit graveyard.
Donations if so desired to “Christies Hospital” Manchester and Palliative Care, Altnagelvin Hospital (cheques payable to W.H.S.C.T.) c/o Mrs. Valerie Campbell, 20 Lenamore Road, Gortin, BT79 8QA.
“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

