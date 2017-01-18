FULTON, Mary

FULTON – January 12th, 2017 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of Derrynaseer, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, Mary. Dearly loved wife of the late Robbie, devoted mother of Olive, Frances, Jimmy, Charlie, Gordon, Ethel and Tony, a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Interred in Ardstraw Parish Churchyard, Newtownstewart on 14th inst.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Cardiac Assessment Unit, Tyrone County Hospital and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, cheques payable to R.G. Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78 3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”