McCORMACK, Elizabeth (Lily)

Posted: 11:44 am January 18, 2017

McCORMACK – 12th January 2017, Elizabeth (Lily) (née Rutledge), Springlawn Nursing Home, Omagh. Wife of the late Bob and dear mother of Lucy, Noel, John, Billy and the late Sammy. Interred in Cappagh Churchyard on Tuesday 17th inst. Donations in memory should be made to Care for Cancer and sent to J.R. Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79 0HF.
Deeply regretted by all the family circle.

