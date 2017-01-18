Planning permission for Ballygawley service stations

THE Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee has granted planning permission for two competing service stations at the Ballygawley Roundabout.

It brings to three the number of proposed service stations approved for south Tyrone since last month.

In December, the same committee approved a new filling station right on the border at Aughnacloy.

Planning officers had already recommended approving the two Ballygawley Roundabout applications ahead of last Monday’s first meeting of the council’s Planning Committee in 2017.

Both bids were formally passed by the committee without a hitch.

The separate applications, launched five months apart in October 2014 and March 2015, sit right next to each other at the park and ride between the two roundabouts, close to St Ciaran’s College.

The 2014 applicant, Alison Warke, has been granted outline planning permission for a service station to include fuel provision, café, shop, tourist information, toilets, picnic area, parking, car wash and provision for park and share.

The outline nature of the plan, means it’s likely that an outside business franchise could step in to construct the new service station.

A Ballygawley developer, PDDC Developments, is behind the 2015 application, which has been granted full planning permission for the site at Annaghilla Road for a filling station, shop with off-licence, canopy, car wash and valet store.

Meanwhile the Tyrone businessman behind one of the county’s best known family-run supermarkets has been given planning permission to build a new business right on the Tyrone-Monaghan border.

Leo Daly, who runs the successful Daly’s SuperValu in Aughnacloy, was last month given the green light to proceed with a new filling station on the site of the former customs station on the Monaghan Road, adjacent to the Blackwater river.

The hardcored site with steel posts is a familiar sight to many motorists crossing the border at Aughnacloy.

The application also includes a shop, restaurant, ATM and a vehicle wash.